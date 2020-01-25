Turkey native, Cavs forward Cedi Osman donating $100 to earthquake victims for every 3-pointer made during game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward and Turkey native Cedi Osman will be donating $100 to earthquake victims in Elazig, Turkey for every three-point shot made by the Bulls and Cavs Saturday night.
An earthquake hit Elzagi Friday night, followed by 398 aftershocks.
The reported death toll is 22, with 1,103 people injured. It was from a 6.5 to 6.8 magnitude earthquake.
It is clear that more is on the mind of Osman Saturday night than just a game.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.