West side plagued by a string of armed carjackings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Carjackings on the city’s west side are becoming much more than a random act of violence, and in each of the 7 cases that have occurred in just a month’s time, the victims were female.
On December 20th, in the Target parking lot on West 117th street, a woman was approached by suspects who pointed a gun at her head and threatened to shoot if she did not give up her car keys.
She complied, and police located the car, a chase ensued that ended in a crash that took the life of 13-year-old girl in East Cleveland.
A week later at West 45th and Clark, a carjacking led to police issuing an amber alert after the victim claimed there was a child in the car.
The amber alert was cancelled when the victim admitted that there was not a child in the car; she lied to the police because she assumed that an amber alert would lead police to find her car.
On January 2nd on Vine Court around West 45th street suspects approached a 71-year-old woman who was sitting in her car, they pulled a gun, stole the car and almost immediately crashed as they tried to speed away.
Just five days later, at West 65th and Wakefield carjackers were turned away empty-handed when they were unable to drive a stick shift, and they eventually ran away.
On that same day, January 7th, at West 117th and Clifton, suspects pulled a gun on a pregnant woman who was getting into her car, she handed over the keys, and they drove away.
Just this week, on Wednesday in front of the Home Depot, carjackers attempted to steal a woman’s car, but she locked the door, and they eventually ran away stealing her phone.
Also, on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Eastman Branch of the Cleveland Public Library, three suspects, one with a gun, forced a woman out of her car, she started screaming, which drew the attention of some nearby people who came to help and the suspects ran away.
Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy told 19 News that he is aware of rising crime, specifically in the West 117th and I-90 area, and that he is working in collaboration with Cleveland police to increase patrols in the area.
