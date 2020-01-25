Wickliffe Police say methamphetamine use on the rise in the area after drug and gun seized during traffic stop

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wickliffe Police Department said the use of methamphetamine use in their area is on the rise after the drug, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in a car during a traffic stop.
Police said an officer stopped a car on the I-90 WB ramp at Bishop Road for a traffic violation around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday.
When back-up officers arrived, they found a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun concealed in a holster under the driver’s seat, according to the report.
Police said officers also found about half an ounce of methamphetamine, a meth pipe, crack cocaine, crack pipes, a syringe, and a digital scale.
According to the report, the two men and two women in the car were all Lake County residents and arrested on various felony drug and firearms charges.
All four people were held at the Wickliffe Jail and the car was towed, according to police.
A statement from the Wickliffe Police Department said, “The arrest highlights a trend of increasing methamphetamine use in our area, and marks one of several notable methamphetamine seizures we’ve made over the last couple of months.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.