Hundreds turn out in Port Clinton to pay respects to Harley Dilly

Port Clinton, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds turned out to pay respects at a public visitation for Harley Dilly Saturday morning.
The visitation was held. at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 216 Washington Street in Port Clinton.
Dilly disappeared on Dec. 20, 2019.
Tragically, Port Clinton police announced on Tuesday that the boy’s body was recovered from inside the chimney of a vacant home located across the street from his own house.
Dilly’s death was ruled by police and the coroner as accidental.
Private funeral services for Dilly will be held at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.