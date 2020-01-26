Is Garland hitting the “rookie wall?”

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) and Washington Wizards' Ish Smith (14) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Mark Schwab | January 25, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 7:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday’s loss to Washington was the Cavaliers 45th game of the year, meaning they have played a little more than half of their 82-game schedule. That does not mean all of the players still have a half tank of gas left. Rookie Darius Garland might be running on fumes.

After struggling to shoot the ball early in the year, he improved in December, connecting on 43% of his shots in the month. Then the calendar turned. Garland entered play on Saturday shooting 38% for January, only 29% in the five games from January 14-23. In the losses to the New York and Washington he hit only eight of 37 shots (22%)

John Beilein was asked about the rookie from Vanderbilt. “I don’t want to talk about a (rookie) wall, but it is hard for a young man who hasn’t gone through a 35-game season, let alone a 44-game season and an 82-game season.”

Garland only played in five games in college before injuring his knee. The last time he played a full season he was in high school, which explains why Garland could run into the “rookie wall” at some point this year.

