Is Garland hitting the “rookie wall?”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday’s loss to Washington was the Cavaliers 45th game of the year, meaning they have played a little more than half of their 82-game schedule. That does not mean all of the players still have a half tank of gas left. Rookie Darius Garland might be running on fumes.
After struggling to shoot the ball early in the year, he improved in December, connecting on 43% of his shots in the month. Then the calendar turned. Garland entered play on Saturday shooting 38% for January, only 29% in the five games from January 14-23. In the losses to the New York and Washington he hit only eight of 37 shots (22%)
John Beilein was asked about the rookie from Vanderbilt. “I don’t want to talk about a (rookie) wall, but it is hard for a young man who hasn’t gone through a 35-game season, let alone a 44-game season and an 82-game season.”
Garland only played in five games in college before injuring his knee. The last time he played a full season he was in high school, which explains why Garland could run into the “rookie wall” at some point this year.
