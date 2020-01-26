Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cheetahs from the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will have about five acres of open terrain where they can run at a facility anticipated to be completed this summer. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the cheetahs will be transported from the zoo in suburban Cincinnati in custom, built-in van crates to the “Cheetah Run” at the zoo's Bowyer Farm in Warren County. Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says the animals will have the space to run, but won't be required to do so. Mark Fisher, vice president of facilities, planning, and stability, says it will give the cheetahs space to stretch their legs.