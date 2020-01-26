LeBron passes Kobe, now third in all-time NBA scoring

LeBron passes Kobe, now third in all-time NBA scoring
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts after moving to No. 3 on the NBA's career scoring list during the second half of a basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Source: Chris Szagola)
By Mark Schwab | January 25, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 11:40 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Only two players have now scored more points in NBA history than LeBron James- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

On Saturday night in Philadelphia, James passed Kobe Bryant to move into third on the all-time list.

The 35-year old former Cavalier, now with the Lakers, needed 18 points against the Sixers to pass Bryant. At the 7:22 mark of the 3rd quarter James drove the lane and put in a lay-up to give him 33,644 career points.

Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387 while Malone scored 36,928 in his career. James could pass them in the coming years.

