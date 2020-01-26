Middlefield Fire Department and Geauga County Sheriff’s Office will conduct hands-on training Sunday afternoon

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Middlefield Fire Department, along with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting hands-on training in the area of Burton Windsor Road and Station Road January 26 at 1 p.m.
Middlefield Fire said you may see multiple public safety vehicles, and possibly even a medical helicopter.
The fire department wants to warn everyone this just a drill, and the full-scale training event is designed to ensure your public safety personnel are prepared to answer the call when needed.
