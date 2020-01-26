Northeast Ohio weather: scattered light snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s scattered light snow will accompany highs in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see accumulations of an inch or less.
Tonight holds a little more light snow and lows in the lower 30s. Expect around an inch of snow tonight for most and 1 to 4 inches in the snowbelt.
Monday will be cloudy with the risk of some light snow - mainly east - and highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday through Friday will be mainly cloudy each day with highs each day in the upper 30s to around 40.
