One local driver faces highway pothole damage in Summit county

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Driver Tiffany Yesasko said she’s one of several drivers who had their tires blown out by potholes on I-76 in Summit County last week.
She took to Facebook to spread the word. The damage led her to miss a few hours of work. Both driver side tires front and back were completely blown.
“All of a sudden I lost the steering in my car it was making a weird noise so I pulled over,” she said.
After calling a tow truck she said she saw five other cars pull over because of flat tires.
“Just the hassle of getting the tires off and worrying about how much it’s going to cost to get new ones was just a lot,” she said.
Luckily, she was able to get her car back after getting it fixed immediately, but had to pay for it herself.
ODOT said if you hit a pothole on an interstate you can file a claim online at their website. When you file the damage claim, make sure to tell them where on the interstate the damage happened.
19 News reached out to Akron Police and did not receive a comment.
ODOT added they fix potholes when it’s not snowing, and when the weather warms up.
