‘Still Holding On’: Cousin of Dayton shooting victim writes song for the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sadly, a lot of the music that moves us is inspired by tragedy. Much like country artist, Eric Church’s song “Why Not Me?” about the Las Vegas shooting, an Ohio native hip hop artist was moved to write a song about this summer’s mass shooting in Dayton, when he learned his cousin was among the nine victims.
“Everyone can relate to this song because everyone lost someone. Everyone is holding on to something, holding on to a dream, holding on to a job, holding on to hope, faith. So I feel like this song is touching people in a different way than my other music ever did, or ever could. It’s relatable and it’s from a real place of hurt and a real place of wanting change,” he said.
Tonight after the Grammy Awards, hear from up and coming hip hop artist Jevin Lamar on what it took to write "Still Holding On", why he rejected previous versions, and where he traveled to spread the message.
