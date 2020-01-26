‘Still Holding On’: Cousin of Dayton shooting victim writes song for the city

Hip hop artist, Jevin Lamar, wrote "Keep Holding On" in honor of his cousin who was killed in the Dayton Oregon District shooting. (Source: WOIO)
By Jen Picciano | January 26, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 12:19 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sadly, a lot of the music that moves us is inspired by tragedy. Much like country artist, Eric Church’s song “Why Not Me?” about the Las Vegas shooting, an Ohio native hip hop artist was moved to write a song about this summer’s mass shooting in Dayton, when he learned his cousin was among the nine victims.

“Everyone can relate to this song because everyone lost someone. Everyone is holding on to something, holding on to a dream, holding on to a job, holding on to hope, faith. So I feel like this song is touching people in a different way than my other music ever did, or ever could. It’s relatable and it’s from a real place of hurt and a real place of wanting change,” he said.

