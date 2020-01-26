30-year-old Akron man found with oxycodone pills, a stolen handgun and $13,000 cash Thursday afternoon

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department’s Anti-Violence Bureau, along with the U.S. Marshall’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration have arrested 30-year-old Juan Sheppard, who was a wanted fugitive.
The task force responded to a home in the 700 block of Raymond Street looking for him. It was at 2:20 p.m. Thursday was when they arrested Sheppard.
He was wanted on active warranted for weapons under disability and a parole violation.
When authorities arrived, Sheppard tried to run out of the back door, but he was met by officers and he was arrested.
In the home during the search, authorities found oxycodone pills, three cell phones, a stolen .40 caliber handgun, and approximately $13,000 and other evidence used to prepare and package drugs for distribution.
Authorities said Sheppard was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking drugs, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs schedule II and possession of marijuana.
He was taken to Summit County Jail authorities said.
