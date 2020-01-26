8-year-old girl jumped to safety, 1-year-old girl rescued after apartment building on Cleveland’s East Side caught fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters saved the lives of three children in a “dramatic” rescue mission when a blaze broke out in an apartment building on East 38th Street and Bivens around 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.
Cleveland Fire said Captain Tom Lally and the crew of Ladder 7 rescued a 1-year-old girl from the third floor that was filled with smoke.
Firefighters also saved an 8-year-old girl who jumped to safety, according to Cleveland Fire.
Cleveland EMS took three children to MetroHealth Hospital.
Their conditions are unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The number of displaced residents is unknown at this time.
