59-year-old woman loses life after house goes up in flames on Cleveland’s West Side, 3 adults and 4 children safely out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed a 59-year-old woman lost her life after a house on West 47th Street and Oakley Avenue went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The identity of the woman has not yet been released.
According to Cleveland Fire, three adults and four children made it out of the house safely.
The Northeast Ohio Red Cross is helping the family, according to Cleveland Fire.
Cleveland Fire said the fire broke out around 5 a.m.
Investigators are searching for the cause and origin of the blaze.
