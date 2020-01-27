Andrew Berry set to return to Browns as team’s new GM, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Berry will be back with the Browns as their new GM, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
After being in the Cleveland font office from 2016 to 2018, he left to join Philadelphia where he was the Vice President of Football Operations.
Berry is also expected to take on the title as executive vice president, according to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo.
Berry is widely respected around the league. This will be his first time being a General Manager, but if the Browns had not hired him another team eventually would have. He started with the Eagles last February and did not fill a vacant position, they created one for him just to get him in the building.
Carolina had also been interested in hiring Berry.
Berry is described as having “had his hand in everything from scouting to operations to contracts to strategy” while in Philadelphia, according to Ian Rapaport of NFL Network.
The 32-year old is analytics-friendly and was a preferred choice of new head coach Kevin Stefanski. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a masters degree in computer science. He played college football at Harvard and was a four-year starting cornerback.
