Bar Louie of Strongsville becomes 2nd Ohio location to shut down

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Bar Louie locations in the state shut down this past weekend, including one right here in Northeast Ohio.
Bar Louie of Strongsville took to Facebook on Sunday to tell patrons that the last day of business was on Saturday, and to thank them for the memories.
The Austin Landing location in Miamisburg was the other one to close its doors after Saturday.
The three nation-wide gastrobar chain locations remaining in Northeast Ohio include:
- Cleveland - 1352 W. 6th St.
- Crocker Park - 9 Main St., Westlake
- Legacy Village - 24337 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst
