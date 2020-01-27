Case Western Reserve University researchers make drug that could help detect Multiple Sclerosis earlier

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new drug created by Case Western Reserve University researchers could help diagnose Multiple Sclerosis in its earlier stages.
The new drug that could make it easier for doctors to diagnose multiple sclerosis is in its earlier stages has been approved for its first human trials by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The drug known as Myeliviz will be tested in clinical trials involving healthy volunteers at Cleveland Clinic Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis.
Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease affecting 2.3 million people worldwide, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the disease can be a particularly difficult disease to diagnose.
The drug is said to surround nerves affected by MS, and it can be seen by a C.T. scan.
The trials have been made possible by a $1.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.
