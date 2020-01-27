Cleveland Browns’ Twitter account reportedly hacked along with over a dozen other NFL teams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Social media accounts for more than a dozen NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns, were reportedly hacked on Monday.
According to Business Insider, a group called “OurMine” is claiming responsibility for the account breaches.
The hackers posted messages through the affected Twitter accounts to show that “everything is hackable.” The profile photos and banners were also removed.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, neither the Cleveland Browns nor the NFL have responded about the apparent hackings to team social media accounts.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.