Cleveland Cavaliers players react to death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers will play their first NBA game on Monday night since the death of Kobe Bryant.
Ahead of the game, Cavaliers players spoke to 19 News about the impact Bryant had on their lives and basketball careers.
Larry Nance Jr., Bryant’s former teammate with the Lakers, and Kevin Love, who played on the same Olympics national team, said the news is still hard to fathom.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were two of nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in California.
The helicopter was flying in foggy conditions when it went down into a hillside.
The Cavaliers organization released a statement on Sunday afternoon following the news of the deadly helicopter crash.
Bryant spent his 20-year career playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He retired in 2016 as the NBA’s No. 3 all-time leading scorer and held that position until now-Lakers star LeBron James passed him on Saturday.
