Cleveland Police searching for suspect who stole money, jewelry and credit cards out of car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers need your help looking for the thief caught on camera taking credit cards, jewelry, money, and sunglasses out of a car, according to Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.
According to police, the theft happened back in Jan. 11 in the 3900 of Robert Avenue.
Police said the video shows the male going up and down the street and into other driveways.
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 if you can identify the suspect.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.