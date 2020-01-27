Euclid teacher injured in a hit skip accident

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid High School teacher was struck by a car Monday morning.
Euclid police said the teacher was walking in the school parking lot on E. 222 Street when the accident happened.
According to officers, the driver did not stop after hitting the teacher.
At this time, there is no description of the vehicle.
The teacher was treated and released from a local medical facility.
Police said the accident remains under investigation and asked anyone with information to call them at (216) 731-1234.
