Former Windham Superintendent guilty of sex crimes being sentenced February

WINDHAM, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Windham Exempted Village Schools Superintendent is being sentenced for sex crimes committed against a couple of students in February.
In November, Laura Amero pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual imposition.
Now, Amero is scheduled to be sentenced in front of a Portage County judge on February 10 at 1 p.m.
Amero admitted to having sex with a Windham High School Student and tried to have sex with a second high school student.
The first victim was assaulted between February 2017 and June 2017.
The second victim’s attempted assault happened in September 2015, May 2016, September 2016, and May 2017.
Amero resigned from her position this past June.
