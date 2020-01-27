Man accused of harassing Parma churchgoers gets in violent crash after fleeing from police traffic stop (video)

Dalonte Wysinger and crash scene (Source: Parma police)
By Chris Anderson | January 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 4:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver’s dash camera video captured the moment a man went careening into a Parma intersection and crashing after fleeing from police.

According to Parma police, officers stopped 30-year-old Dalonte Wysinger on the morning of Jan. 25 after receiving reports that he was harassing people at a church function. Witnesses called 911 after seeing Wysinger driving recklessly after leaving the church.

Wysinger initially stopped for the officer, but then left at a high rate of speed when police realized there was a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.

Police did not pursue Wysinger after he drove away.

A short time later, Wysinger caused a terrifying crash near the intersection of West 54th Street and Snow Road.

Wysinger’s car and the passing vehicle slammed into a light pole, shaking all of the traffic lights and wires over the intersection.

Terrifying Parma crash caught on dash camera video

Two people were transported to an area hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Wysinger was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular assault. His bond was set at $250,000.

Additional charges are pending against Wysinger.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.