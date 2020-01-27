Man accused of harassing Parma churchgoers gets in violent crash after fleeing from police traffic stop (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver’s dash camera video captured the moment a man went careening into a Parma intersection and crashing after fleeing from police.
According to Parma police, officers stopped 30-year-old Dalonte Wysinger on the morning of Jan. 25 after receiving reports that he was harassing people at a church function. Witnesses called 911 after seeing Wysinger driving recklessly after leaving the church.
Wysinger initially stopped for the officer, but then left at a high rate of speed when police realized there was a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.
Police did not pursue Wysinger after he drove away.
A short time later, Wysinger caused a terrifying crash near the intersection of West 54th Street and Snow Road.
Wysinger’s car and the passing vehicle slammed into a light pole, shaking all of the traffic lights and wires over the intersection.
Two people were transported to an area hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
Wysinger was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Additional charges are pending against Wysinger.
