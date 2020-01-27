Northeast Ohio airports and universities preparing for possible Coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With five confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the United States, there is growing concern about possible exposure throughout the nation and in Northeast Ohio.
Several travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport told 19 News they packed extra hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial cleaning wipes as a precaution.
Another was on her way to Washington, a state that has confirmed one case of the illness that originated in China.
“I’m heading to Seattle, and it’s definitely noted that it’s around there,” said Claire Cawley, before boarding her flight.
Three University of Washington students are being screened for Coronavirus.
“I’m being extra cautious and not touching my face (and) noticing those that might be coughing,” Cawley said.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Hopkins airport told 19 News they’re following the CDC’s guidelines for dealing with the illness, and a potential outbreak in the U.S.
The CDC is warning against any non-essential travel to China, especially the areas impacted by the virus.
Meanwhile, officials at Akron-Canton Airport said any international travelers whose final destination is CAK, would be screened prior to their arrival because the airport does not have any direct international flights.
19 News reached out to area colleges and universities to see how they’re being affected.
None of them reported any cases.
A spokesperson for the University of Akron said school leaders were meeting on Monday to discuss preparedness.
Baldwin Wallace University in Berea said it has not received any questions or concerns from students, faculty, staff or parents.
The university also said there are no current students studying abroad in China, but a group of 25 students is scheduled to be in the region in May.
Like the other schools that responded to 19 News’ request for comment, Baldwin Wallace said it is monitoring the situation and relying on federal partners for guidance.
