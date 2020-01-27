Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly but seasonable start to the week, more active with rain and snow this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone else remember what the sunshine looks like?
I don’t either.
Luckily for us, it will return by the middle of the week.
Until then, get used to this perma-cloud that we’ve been contending with for the last several days.
Skies will remain cloudy tonight and tomorrow.
Expect occasional flurries through Tuesday.
Sunshine returns on Wednesday afternoon.
Our next system will arrive this weekend, bringing us a wintry mix of light rain and light snow on Saturday.
