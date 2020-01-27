Northeast Ohio weather: Mid-30s Monday afternoon with clouds, flurries, and drizzle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are locked in a fairly stagnant weather pattern with lots of moisture in place.
This will continue to give us widespread clouds.
Little pieces of energy rotating in will be the trigger for flurries or drizzle.
Some areas of light snow will be east of Cleveland. We are looking at minor snow accumulation.
Temperatures will be just above the freezing mark today with mainly wet roads expected.
A cloudy sky remains in place tonight with again flurries or drizzle.
A few lake enhanced snow showers will be around east of Cleveland.
