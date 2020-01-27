Norton predator locked up for life after sexual assault of 2 young boys

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Amy Corrigall-Jones sentenced Steven Kmetz to life in prison for sexually assaulting two young boys.
Kmetz, 62, of Norton, will not be eligible for parole until he has served 10 years of his sentence.
Just prior to the start of his trial, Kmetz pled guilty to:
• Three counts of rape of a child less than 13 years of age – first-degree felony
• Four counts of gross sexual imposition – third-degree felony
In June 2018, one of the victims--a then 6-year-old boy--told authorities Kmetz had sexually assaulted him months earlier.
Through the investigation, Norton Police discovered that Kmetz had also assaulted a 10-year-old boy.
Kmetz has a prior sexual assault conviction from a case in Shelby County, Ohio, where he served four years in prison. That case involved an 8-year-old victim.
Judge Jones also designated Kmetz a Tier III sex offender. If released from prison, he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.