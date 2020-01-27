Parma Heights police arrest wanted woman hiding in attic

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Heights police arrest a wanted woman who was hiding in an attic while attempting to serve an eviction notice.
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Queens Highway to serve an eviction notice.
Several people lived in the residence.
One of them was 33-year-old Alisia Reindl. Police say she was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.
Once officers found out who Reindl was, they tried searching for her.
According to the report, residents told police that the Reindl was hiding in the home.
Police say that they figured she was hiding in the attic, but while searching the home, police found several firearms with ammunition.
A SWAT team was called to the home because of the weapons found by police.
The SWAT team used tear gas to smoke Reindl out.
She eventually came out of the home and was placed under arrest.
Reindl is facing charges, including Obstructing Justice and Inducing Panic.
