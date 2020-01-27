People convicted of buying, trafficking sex would be placed on public database if Ohio proposal is passed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio Republican lawmaker introduced legislation that would require individuals convicted or buying sex or trafficking women to be named in a public database for five years.
State Rep. Cindy Abrams introduced House Bill 431, which would create the Sexual Exploitation Database.
The proposed legislation would require the attorney general’s office to maintain a publicly-accessible database containing the names of individuals convicted of soliciting or promoting prostitution.
"This important legislation would mandate that when johns, pimps, and traffickers are convicted of their crimes, their names, addresses, photographs and offenses would be added to the Sexual Exploitation Database,” Rep. Abrams said.
Abrams said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost supports the bill, which was last discussed in December 2019 by the Ohio House Criminal Justice committee.
“I am proud to stand with Attorney General Yost in his efforts to end human trafficking," Abrams added. "Through the creation of this public database, we hope to make johns, pimps and traffickers think twice before engaging in their illegal, exploitative behavior.”
Ohio is the fourth worst state for human trafficking in the United States, Abrams cited. She said it is too easy for someone who was caught soliciting a prostitute to hide the conviction from friends, families, and their employer under current law.
