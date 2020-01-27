Police in Cleveland searching for 2 suspects who stole cash from a register and a black safe at Teriyaki Express

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers need your help is looking for two suspects who stole cash from a register and a black safe from the office at a Teriyaki Express, according to Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.
The incident happened on Jan. 24.
The two suspects, police said, were seen on surveillance video smashing out the bottom glass of the front door.
The incident took place at 7060 Denison Avenue.
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 if you can identify the suspect.
