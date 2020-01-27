Port Clinton homeowner removes chimney where 14-year-old boy died inside

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The chimney where a 14-year-old Port Clinton boy died inside, has been removed.
According to Port Clinton police, the owners of the home at 507 Fulton Street took down the chimney “out of respect for Harley’s parents.”
The chimney was removed Monday with the help of Port Clinton city workers.
Harley Dilly’s body was found inside the chimney on Jan. 13.
Port Clinton police said they believed Dilly climbed the TV antenna up to the roof and entered the chimney, but then became stuck between the first and second floors.
Dilly went missing on Dec. 20 and officials said he likely died that day.
The coroner ruled his death accidental and said the teen died from compressive asphyxia.
Hundreds showed up at a public visitation for Dilly this past Saturday.
