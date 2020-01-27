Rocky River police release video of traffic stop involving Kareem Hunt when officers found marijuana in his car

January 27, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released video of the Jan. 21 traffic stop involving NFL running back Kareem Hunt.

According to the Rocky River police report, Hunt was pulled over for speeding on I-90.

The officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from Hunt’s car and asked him to step out.

Hunt was then placed in the back of the police cruiser while officers searched his vehicle.

He said he was speeding because he was trying to catch a flight.

“Small amounts of marijuana” were found in a backpack with Hunt’s name on it in the backseat, according to police. An emotional Hunt can be heard on police dash camera video saying he “lost everything.”

“I’ve been through a lot, officer. I’ve been through a lot,” Hunt repeated.

Police seized Hunt’s backpack, which contained the marijuana, as evidence, according to the officer. He alleged the marijuana belonged to his brother.

The police officer lectured Hunt on the importance of making better decisions, especially with how the Willoughby South High School football star has made negative headlines lately. He responded and described to the officer what the NFL may do if he was charged with marijuana possession.

“I would be tested right away,” Hunt answered.

“I should be playing for a freaking Super Bowl,” Hunt added.

**WARNING: This video contains explicit language**

Hunt was initially cited for a minor misdemeanor traffic violation and was then sent on his way. He was not charged with any drug violations at the time. The officer said the city prosecutor could still charge Hunt with a drug offense.

The Cleveland Browns signed Hunt to a one-year contract for the 2019 season. He sat out for the first eight games of the season due to a suspension enforced by the NFL for his involvement in several physical altercations.

The Northeast Ohio native is an unrestricted free agent for the 2020 season.

Here is the entire video from Kareem Hunt’s traffic stop:

