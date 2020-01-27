St. Edward High School teacher pleads guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A St. Edward High School teacher pleaded guilty Monday to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Patrick DeChant, 32, was arrested by agents with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in October of 2019.
DeChant, a social studies teacher, was suspended after his arrest and ordered not to have any contact with students or anyone else in the St. Edward High School community.
Officials said the incident did not involve a St. Edward High School student.
DeChant, who graduated from St. Ed’s in 2005, had been teaching at the high since 2015. He has since been fired from the high school.
The Lakewood man remains out on bond until his Feb. 26 sentencing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.