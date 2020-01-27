Suspect drives vehicle through Akron nail spa, steals ATM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for a suspect(s) who drove a vehicle through a nail spa and stole an ATM.
Police say that an unknown suspect(s) drove a vehicle into a nail spa on the 40 block of N. Hawkins Ave. to steal an ATM.
This all happened at the Anthony Nail Spa around 3 a.m. on Monday.
Once the suspect(s) rammed the vehicle into the building, they stole the ATM and fled in an unknown direction.
It is unknown if there was any cash inside the ATM.
At this moment, there is no suspect or vehicle description at this time.
