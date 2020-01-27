Two dead in a hostage situation on Cleveland’s West Side; police say suspect was ‘family friend’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two are dead in a hostage situation that unfolded on Cleveland’s West Side Sunday night.
Police say this all happened after a man barricaded himself inside of the room at a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority building on Division Avenue late Sunday night.
When police arrived, a woman who told them a man was shot inside of her apartment. She also stated that her 12-year-old daughter was still inside.
Officers then entered the apartment and were able to get a 30-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl outside.
The 30-year-old man had a gunshot wound. He was then transported to Metro, where he was pronounced dead.
SWAT crews then raided the apartment and found the suspect, a 70-year-old man, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to a report, the 70-year-old suspect was a family friend and lived with the 30-year-old man, the 12-year-old girl, and her mother.
