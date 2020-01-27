Two local heroes emerge after a fire on Fleming Road

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two heroes emerge after a fire happened on Fleming Road. One is Captain Tom Lally who saved the 2-year-old girl & the security guard who caught the 8-year-old girl that jumped from the building.
Cleveland Fire Captain risked his life and rushed inside a burning building to rescue a 2-year-old girl.
Once he got inside Captain Tom Lally saw the little girl in the middle of a bedroom. She was rushed to the hospital where she is in critical condition. Lally said that you have to risk a lot to save a lot.
“Yeah it’s a great feeling knowing that your able to help people in their time of most need it brings you great happiness to be able to do that,” he said.
Officials said the cause was a kitchen fire related to cooking and that there were working smoke detectors in the building.
Security Guard Steven Pozniak jumped into action as well. He caught and 8-year-old who jumped from the building.
Fortunately, the 8-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital.
“It was more traumatic for her than me I just had to get her to safety and worry for the other 2-year-old child,” he said.
Officials said the children are brothers and sisters.
“I want to thank Cleveland Fire, Cleveland Police, my partner for hard work and getting these folks to safety and civilians that added blankets to the car to soften for the girl when she got out,” Pozniak said.
