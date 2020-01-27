Vacant Parma bowling alley to be demolished; crews expected to block streets, sidewalks

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The demolition of an old, abandoned bowling alley is scheduled to change traffic patterns in Parma.
Crews are expected to shut down streets to tear down the building that used to be home to Tuxedo Lanes.
State Road southbound is scheduled between Tuxedo Avenue and Russell Avenue will be down to just one lane. The closure will go into effect Monday, January 27th and is expected to last until Friday, January 31st.
The sidewalks in front of the Tuxedo Lanes, as well as the former Jigsaw Saloon, will also be closed.
The parking lot for State Meats will also be closed. Patrons are being asked to use the parking lot along Russell Avenue.
The lot will be turned into a parking space.
The city of Parma called the demolition “addition through subtraction” on it’s Facebook page.
The city is using federal money to pay for the demolition.
