Van smashes into East Cleveland nonprofit that provides hot meals and clothes to the community

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local nonprofit needs a helping hand of its own, after a car smashed through its front wall on Monday morning.
Our Family Home Center provides hot meals and clothes in a community where there is a great need.
Cliff Williams is the founder of the organization that sits on Euclid Avenue.
“I don’t know what to do,” he said. “I’m kinda trapped.”
He says sometimes hundreds of people come through, hoping for a hot meal on Thursday nights.
This afternoon, we showed him and Barbara Brown a picture sent to 19 News by outraged members of the community.
It appears to be of a van that ran into their storefront.
Brown owns the whole building.
“It hurts me to know that people are out here to do us damage and stop our progress,” Brown said. “They have taken a lot of food that we have for the people, and they take it away.”
She doesn’t understand why though, when the organization would just give it to them for free.
Willams says he doesn’t even see a whole lot missing, so even with the damage, he’s going to try to keep the place going..
“I’m not going to quit,” he said. “I used to be homeless at one time. I used to be out here on the streets with everyone else. I’m just kinda trapped right now. All I can do is hope that we can get somebody to board it up."
Brown said, “With God’s help, something is going to happen.”
Williams says he’s been in the neighborhood for 15 years, and he’s been at the Euclid Avenue location for seven years.
He’s had trouble with break-ins in the past.
We reached out to East Cleveland police to find out if they have any suspects in the case. We’re waiting to hear back.
