51-year-old Akron man found shot to death inside a home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home Sunday afternoon.
According to Akron police, detectives were called to a house in the 2600 block of Nesmith Lake Blvd. around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Duane May suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
May was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he later died.
Police said May’s death remains under investigation, but it is not being investigated as a suicide.
