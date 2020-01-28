All proceeds from GV Art & Design’s shirt paying tribute to Kobe Bryant will be donated to his charity

The "24 Forever" shirt (Source: GV Art & Design)
By Chris Anderson | January 28, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 1:11 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant left a lasting impact across the globe.

Now, Cleveland’s GV Art & Design is showing how Bryant’s generosity impacted the company.

All proceeds from sales of the “24 Forever” will be donated to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

“This was the toughest shirt we have ever had to create,” the company posted on Facebook.

The Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation “is dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need, both domestically and globally, and encouraging young people to stay active through sports.”

Customers can purchase the T-shirt online from GV Art & Design for $30, or $24 for using the code “FOREVER.”

