4-car crash involving semi-truck snarled I-90 in Westlake (photos)

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A four-car crash snarled I-90 eastbound in Westlake on Monday afternoon, causing over half-hour backups for drivers approaching the site.
One of those vehicles included a semi-truck.
The Westlake police and fire departments were called to the crash just west of Dover Center around 2:20 p.m., according to Westlake Fire.
Westlake Fire said two people were transported to St. John Hospital, but no one was seriously injured.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
