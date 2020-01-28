Cleveland Cavs fans react to death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe!”
Kobe Bryant is gone, but clearly not forgotten. The NBA great is being remembered and mourned a day after the disaster that took his life.
His daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven others perished in the crash.
Even though he spent his whole career with the Los Angeles Lakers, his feats on and off the court have Cava fans talking about him fondly.
“It’s tragic. It’s tragic for everybody, just a punch in the gut. I would say it’s devastating. I want to say I wish the best for is family,” John Baumer said.
“My name is Jonathan Vantilburg. We’re from East Liverpool, Ohio and it’s a shame what happened to him and his family. Can’t even imagine going through what they’re going through right now.”
“I’m rarely affected by celebrity passing. This one definitely stung a little bit. He gave a lot back to the community. he was involved a lot beyond basketball. That’s the real loss there,” another resident said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.