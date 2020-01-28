Cleveland Cavs, LeBron James pay homage to NBA icon Kobe Bryant (video, photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mood is somber across several NBA arenas as teams and players honor the late Kobe Bryant.
The Cavs, who are facing off against the Pistons in Detroit, committed a 24-second shot clock violation on Monday night to honor the basketball legend.
And on Monday night, LeBron James offered this heartfelt message on instagram:
Bryant, the Philly-born, 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the most iconic basketball players of his generation over a 20-year career with the L.A. Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.
He daughter, Gianna, 13, passed away as well, along with seven others.
Kobe is survived by his three children: Natalia Diamante, 17; Bianka Bella, 3; and Capri Kobe, less than 1; and his wife Vanessa Bryant, 37.
