Cleveland City Council members say no business discussed during meeting at Dem HQ, just party politics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Cleveland City Council members claim that a meeting held in December at Democratic party headquarters, which included 13 members of council, was not a discussion of city business.
Instead, they say, the agenda centered around democratic party politics.
Video surfaced of Cleveland council members arriving at party headquarters on Dec. 9, and led to some questioning the legality of the meeting.
The video was recorded for a group who is seeking to reduce the size and salaries of council.
“We’re also ward leaders for the city of Cleveland as well as Cuyahoga County, so a lot of us are ward leaders and we actually talk about different candidates that we support in the Democratic party,” Councilman Blaine Griffin said.
Council President Kevin Kelley said it is not unusual for council members to see one another outside of city hall and council chambers.
“The critical thing to know about this is that there was no public business that was discussed,” Kelley said.
19 News asked specifically about the issue of council size and salary.
“There was no public business discussed at the meeting," Kelley repeated.
