Cleveland hostage victim killed by ‘family friend’ identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the victim in Sunday night’s hostage situation.
Two people were shot and killed in the incident that unfolded on Cleveland’s West Side Sunday night.
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Dalion Mendoza, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Police say this all happened after a man barricaded himself inside of the room at a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority building on Division Avenue late Sunday night.
When police arrived, a woman who told them a man was shot inside of her apartment. She also stated that her 12-year-old daughter was still inside.
Officers then entered the apartment and were able to pull Mendoza and a 12-year-old girl outside.
Mendoza had a gunshot wound. He was then transported to Metro, where he was pronounced dead.
SWAT crews then raided the apartment and found the suspect, a 70-year-old man, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to a report, the 70-year-old suspect was a “family friend” and lived with Mendoza, the 12-year-old girl, and her mother.
