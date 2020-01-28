Cleveland Police: Body of man found behind house is missing Euclid man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the body of a man found under a tarp behind a vacant home on the East 89th street as 58-year-old Bruno Collins.
The missing Euclid man was last seen on Christmas Eve.
Police believe he did not die recently and his body was moved behind the home. However, police are not saying if Collins was murdered.
Collins was last seen leaving Elliot Avenue on Christmas Eve.
He left a house there in a 2005 GMC Envoy and said he would be back and never returned, according to his niece.
Officers said construction workers were working on a vacant house in the 2200 block of E. 89th Street when they discovered the body underneath a tarp in the yard.
They called police immediately.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
