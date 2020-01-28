Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Outfielder Nick Castellanos has signed a $64 million, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds. It's the Reds' latest big-money move to try to end a streak of six consecutive losing seasons. The Reds also signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year deal and left-handed starter Wade Miley to a $15 million, two-year deal. Japanese All-Star outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year contract. Castellanos batted .289 last season with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns will hire Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry as their new general manager. Berry was previously in Cleveland's front office as the team's vice president of player personnel from 2016 to 2018. He agreed to return Monday, accepting a five-year contract. The 32-year-old is the second black GM currently in the NFL. The Browns have been looking for a GM after John Dorsey resigned last month after declining a reduced role. Berry is the team's sixth GM since 2012.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns running back Kareem Hunt told a police officer he would have failed a drug test if one had been given during a traffic stop. Hunt was cited for speeding when he was stopped last week in Rocky River, Ohio. A dashboard camera video released Monday shows Hunt being apologetic and emotional while talking to the officer. Police found marijuana in a backpack and an open container of vodka. Hunt's admission about the drug test could get him trouble with the NFL. The league suspended him eight games last season for two physical altercations.
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love scored all 20 of his points in the first half, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 115-100 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Love, an Olympic teammate of Kobe Bryant's who played college basketball in Los Angeles at UCLA, made six 3-pointers before halftime. It was the first game for either team since Bryant's death Sunday in a helicopter crash. Collin Sexton had 23 points for the Cavaliers and Tristan Thompson added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Reggie Jackson led Detroit with 16 points.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator. It's a position Pelini held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season. Pelini's hiring was announced by coach Ed Orgeron on Monday, when Youngstown State announced that Pelini would be leaving as its head coach. Pelini fills the vacancy that opened when Dave Aranda left the Tigers to take over as Baylor's head coach after LSU's national championship victory over Clemson. LSU's defense ranked third nationally the three years it was overseen by Pelini from 2005 to 2007.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension. The 24-year-old Robinson was pressed into action at the NHL level this season because of rash of injuries to regulars. He has responded with five goals and four assists and a +10 plus/minus rating in 31 games. The team announced it as it begins its NHL-mandated winter break. The Blue Jackets return to action Feb. 1 at Buffalo.