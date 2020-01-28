Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns will hire Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry as their new general manager. Berry was previously in Cleveland's front office as the team's vice president of player personnel from 2016 to 2018. He agreed to return Monday, accepting a five-year contract. The 32-year-old is the second black GM currently in the NFL. The Browns have been looking for a GM after John Dorsey resigned last month after declining a reduced role. Berry is the team's sixth GM since 2012.