Justin Bieber announces new tour that will come to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bieberlievers get ready for the best news you may hear all year.
Justin Bieber announces that he will bring his new tour to Cleveland following the release of his new album.
Bieber’s new album “CHANGES” will release on February 14.
The global pop star will kick off the tour in Seattle, but will eventually make his way to Northeast Ohio.
Bieber is expected to rock out in FirstEnergy Stadium on August 14.
Bieber will have two guests that will go on tour with him.
Singer Kehlani and rapper Jaden Smith will accompany Bieber on tour.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at Noon.
