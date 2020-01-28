Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The owners of a vacant home have taken down a chimney where an Ohio teenager was found dead after a three-week search. Authorities said Monday that the chimney was removed out of respect for the boy's parents who live across the street. Police in Port Clinton found 14-year-old Harley Dilly's body two weeks ago. Investigators believe he got trapped in the chimney and that his death was an accident. It's not clear why Harley was getting in the house or why he decided not to go home in late December on the day he was last seen leaving for school.