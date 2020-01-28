Major earthquake off coast of Jamaica prompts tsunami warnings, evacuations

Major earthquake off coast of Jamaica prompts tsunami warnings, evacuations
Earthquake recorded in Jamaica (Source: WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck | January 28, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 3:41 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major 7.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Jamaica was recorded Tuesday afternoon.

This prompted tsunami warnings for surrounding areas.

A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit near Jamaica, and it was widely felt through Miami and South Florida, prompting evacuations. Tsunami warnings have been issued for Cuba, Jamaica, Belize and coastal Mexico.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

According to the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for Belize, Cuba, Jamaica, Honduras, and the Cayman Islands.

NWS PTW says tsunami waves have been observed.

This is one of the strongest earthquakes on record for the Caribbean.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.