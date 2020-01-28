Major earthquake off coast of Jamaica prompts tsunami warnings, evacuations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major 7.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Jamaica was recorded Tuesday afternoon.
This prompted tsunami warnings for surrounding areas.
According to the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for Belize, Cuba, Jamaica, Honduras, and the Cayman Islands.
NWS PTW says tsunami waves have been observed.
This is one of the strongest earthquakes on record for the Caribbean.
